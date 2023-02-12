Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 279.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 76.59% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 down 65.16% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2021.
|Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.85
|305.85
|279.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.85
|305.85
|279.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|144.89
|210.77
|196.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.84
|17.31
|11.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.33
|5.50
|-9.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.39
|8.47
|7.86
|Depreciation
|2.80
|2.74
|2.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.54
|48.38
|44.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|12.68
|26.16
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.55
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.23
|13.24
|26.54
|Interest
|0.85
|0.33
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.38
|12.90
|26.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.38
|12.90
|26.11
|Tax
|1.87
|3.90
|6.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.51
|9.00
|19.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.51
|9.00
|19.26
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|3.00
|6.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|3.00
|6.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|3.00
|6.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|3.00
|6.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
