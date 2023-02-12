 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 279.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 76.59% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 down 65.16% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2021. Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.
Jayant Agro-Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations203.85305.85279.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations203.85305.85279.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials144.89210.77196.97
Purchase of Traded Goods13.8417.3111.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.335.50-9.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.398.477.86
Depreciation2.802.742.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.5448.3844.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7212.6826.16
Other Income0.510.550.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2313.2426.54
Interest0.850.330.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3812.9026.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.3812.9026.11
Tax1.873.906.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.519.0019.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.519.0019.26
Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.503.006.42
Diluted EPS1.503.006.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.503.006.42
Diluted EPS1.503.006.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

