Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 279.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 76.59% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 down 65.16% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.