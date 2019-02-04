Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 184.59 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.59 crore in December 2018 down 2.35% from Rs. 189.03 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2018 up 0.56% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2018 down 10.47% from Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 203.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.59
|203.42
|189.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.59
|203.42
|189.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|139.69
|130.24
|133.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.68
|3.85
|2.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.93
|13.47
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|7.04
|6.58
|Depreciation
|2.05
|1.99
|1.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.23
|26.20
|22.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.91
|20.64
|21.23
|Other Income
|0.07
|1.71
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.98
|22.35
|21.56
|Interest
|2.43
|2.62
|5.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.55
|19.72
|15.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.55
|19.72
|15.88
|Tax
|5.90
|6.49
|5.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.66
|13.23
|10.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.66
|13.23
|10.60
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.55
|4.41
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.55
|4.41
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.55
|4.41
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.55
|4.41
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited