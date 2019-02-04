Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 184.59 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.59 crore in December 2018 down 2.35% from Rs. 189.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2018 up 0.56% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2018 down 10.47% from Rs. 23.49 crore in December 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 203.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.