Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore in March 2023 up 2.26% from Rs. 593.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 43.36% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.92 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 39.53 crore in March 2022.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.11 in March 2022.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|606.66
|525.05
|593.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|606.66
|525.05
|593.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|495.70
|446.75
|458.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.09
|60.70
|37.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.13
|-47.55
|-6.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.59
|12.58
|12.52
|Depreciation
|3.64
|4.00
|3.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.02
|39.21
|52.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.74
|9.35
|35.05
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.27
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.28
|9.62
|35.84
|Interest
|1.76
|3.20
|2.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.52
|6.42
|33.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.52
|6.42
|33.32
|Tax
|5.29
|2.00
|8.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.23
|4.42
|25.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.23
|4.42
|25.08
|Minority Interest
|-0.57
|0.01
|-0.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.13
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.78
|4.56
|24.33
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.59
|1.52
|8.11
|Diluted EPS
|4.59
|1.52
|8.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.59
|1.52
|8.11
|Diluted EPS
|4.59
|1.52
|8.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited