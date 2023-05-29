Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore in March 2023 up 2.26% from Rs. 593.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 43.36% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.92 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 39.53 crore in March 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.11 in March 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.