    Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 606.66 crore in March 2023 up 2.26% from Rs. 593.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2023 down 43.36% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.92 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 39.53 crore in March 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.11 in March 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations606.66525.05593.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations606.66525.05593.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials495.70446.75458.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.0960.7037.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.13-47.55-6.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5912.5812.52
    Depreciation3.644.003.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0239.2152.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.749.3535.05
    Other Income0.540.270.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.289.6235.84
    Interest1.763.202.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.526.4233.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.526.4233.32
    Tax5.292.008.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.234.4225.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.234.4225.08
    Minority Interest-0.570.01-0.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.130.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.784.5624.33
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.591.528.11
    Diluted EPS4.591.528.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.591.528.11
    Diluted EPS4.591.528.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am