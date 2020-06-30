Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.73 crore, down 32.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 430.73 crore in March 2020 down 32.6% from Rs. 639.02 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2020 down 47.13% from Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2020 down 48.3% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2019.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2019.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 101.75 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|430.73
|436.67
|639.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|430.73
|436.67
|639.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|222.84
|446.56
|393.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59.42
|91.86
|139.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|87.28
|-68.30
|23.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.73
|11.58
|8.62
|Depreciation
|3.83
|3.68
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.01
|33.79
|41.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.62
|-82.50
|29.01
|Other Income
|1.83
|0.23
|3.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.45
|-82.27
|32.18
|Interest
|5.43
|8.67
|10.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.02
|-90.93
|21.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.02
|-90.93
|21.91
|Tax
|2.04
|-32.82
|8.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.98
|-58.11
|13.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.98
|-58.11
|13.61
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|2.66
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|0.09
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.23
|-55.36
|13.68
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|-18.45
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|-18.45
|4.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|-18.45
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|-18.45
|4.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am