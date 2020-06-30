Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.73 crore, down 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.73 crore in March 2020 down 32.6% from Rs. 639.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2020 down 47.13% from Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2020 down 48.3% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2019.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2019.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 101.75 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -43.22% over the last 12 months.