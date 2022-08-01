Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore in June 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 642.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022 down 5.39% from Rs. 38.05 crore in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.