Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore in June 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 642.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022 down 5.39% from Rs. 38.05 crore in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.

Jayant Agro-Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 944.86 593.25 642.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 944.86 593.25 642.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 780.48 458.60 472.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 147.21 37.30 139.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -107.16 -6.83 -74.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.19 12.52 12.03
Depreciation 3.89 3.69 3.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.24 52.91 55.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.00 35.05 34.54
Other Income 0.10 0.78 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.11 35.84 34.73
Interest 4.91 2.51 5.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.20 33.32 29.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.20 33.32 29.50
Tax 6.60 8.24 7.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.61 25.08 21.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.61 25.08 21.91
Minority Interest -1.20 -0.94 -1.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 0.19 0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.54 24.33 21.04
Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.51 8.11 7.01
Diluted EPS 6.51 8.11 7.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.51 8.11 7.01
Diluted EPS 6.51 8.11 7.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

