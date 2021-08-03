Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 642.44 crore, up 145.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.44 crore in June 2021 up 145.07% from Rs. 262.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2021 up 225.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.05 crore in June 2021 up 125.55% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2020.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2020.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 283.15 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)