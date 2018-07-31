Jayant Agro-Org consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 632.55 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 632.55 665.20 603.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 632.55 665.20 603.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 405.69 384.60 380.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 193.12 201.21 141.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.23 -11.06 -2.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.83 9.82 8.12 Depreciation 2.66 2.84 2.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.50 46.92 41.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.98 30.86 31.95 Other Income 1.60 1.71 3.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.58 32.57 35.54 Interest 13.29 13.30 13.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.29 19.27 22.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.29 19.27 22.48 Tax 8.68 6.56 7.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.60 12.71 15.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.60 12.71 15.05 Minority Interest -1.32 -- -0.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.06 0.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.35 12.77 14.21 Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 7.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.78 3.93 4.74 Diluted EPS 4.78 3.93 4.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.78 3.93 4.74 Diluted EPS 4.78 3.93 4.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited