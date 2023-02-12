Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 712.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.21% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 down 63.62% from Rs. 37.44 crore in December 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.32 in December 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.