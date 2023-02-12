English
    Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 712.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.21% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 down 63.62% from Rs. 37.44 crore in December 2021.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations525.05695.05712.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations525.05695.05712.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials446.75422.80497.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.7051.4153.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.55129.5953.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5812.6711.48
    Depreciation4.003.853.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2155.0559.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3519.6833.98
    Other Income0.270.820.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6220.5034.13
    Interest3.203.483.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.4217.0230.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.4217.0230.89
    Tax2.004.968.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4212.0722.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4212.0722.74
    Minority Interest0.01-0.77-0.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.130.170.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.5611.4621.95
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.523.827.32
    Diluted EPS1.523.827.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.523.827.32
    Diluted EPS1.523.827.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited