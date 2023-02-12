Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 712.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.21% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 down 63.62% from Rs. 37.44 crore in December 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.32 in December 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|525.05
|695.05
|712.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|525.05
|695.05
|712.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|446.75
|422.80
|497.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.70
|51.41
|53.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-47.55
|129.59
|53.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.58
|12.67
|11.48
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.85
|3.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.21
|55.05
|59.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.35
|19.68
|33.98
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.82
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.62
|20.50
|34.13
|Interest
|3.20
|3.48
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.42
|17.02
|30.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.42
|17.02
|30.89
|Tax
|2.00
|4.96
|8.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.42
|12.07
|22.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.42
|12.07
|22.74
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|-0.77
|-0.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|0.17
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.56
|11.46
|21.95
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|3.82
|7.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|3.82
|7.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|3.82
|7.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.52
|3.82
|7.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited