Jay Ushin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.12 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.12 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 175.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2021.

Jay Ushin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in September 2021.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 508.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.98% over the last 12 months.