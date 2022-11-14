English
    Jay Ushin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.12 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Ushin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.12 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 175.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2021.

    Jay Ushin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in September 2021.

    Jay Ushin shares closed at 508.70 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.98% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.12186.77175.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.12186.77175.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.92148.38141.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.141.90-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6715.6716.06
    Depreciation4.064.013.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9812.5910.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.644.234.23
    Other Income4.073.323.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.717.557.37
    Interest3.452.602.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.264.955.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.264.955.16
    Tax1.471.181.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.793.773.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.793.773.19
    Equity Share Capital3.863.863.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.809.778.25
    Diluted EPS9.809.778.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.809.778.25
    Diluted EPS9.809.778.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
