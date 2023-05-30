English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jay Ushin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.61 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Ushin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.61 crore in March 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 185.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2023 down 25.74% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.51% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

    Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.07 in March 2022.

    Jay Ushin shares closed at 608.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.

    Jay Ushin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.61170.33185.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.61170.33185.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.50134.44151.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-2.75-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6517.4314.28
    Depreciation3.023.784.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6013.3513.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.764.093.15
    Other Income4.402.894.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.166.997.82
    Interest4.063.143.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.103.854.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.103.854.34
    Tax1.211.000.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.892.853.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.892.853.89
    Equity Share Capital3.863.863.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.487.3810.07
    Diluted EPS7.487.3810.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.487.3810.07
    Diluted EPS7.487.3810.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jay Ushin #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am