Jay Ushin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.61 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.61 crore in March 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 185.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2023 down 25.74% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.51% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.07 in March 2022.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 608.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.