Jay Ushin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.09 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.09 crore in March 2020 down 10.18% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020 down 234.12% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2020 down 38.57% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 600.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 51.13% returns over the last 6 months and 154.24% over the last 12 months.