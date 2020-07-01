Jay Ushin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.09 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Ushin are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.09 crore in March 2020 down 10.18% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020 down 234.12% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2020 down 38.57% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019.
Jay Ushin shares closed at 600.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 51.13% returns over the last 6 months and 154.24% over the last 12 months.
|Jay Ushin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.09
|157.82
|172.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.09
|157.82
|172.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.65
|124.04
|144.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.92
|-0.32
|-6.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.38
|17.61
|17.25
|Depreciation
|5.88
|4.81
|3.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.09
|8.75
|8.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|2.94
|4.48
|Other Income
|2.07
|2.08
|2.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|5.02
|7.35
|Interest
|4.23
|4.44
|4.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.15
|0.58
|2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.15
|0.58
|2.55
|Tax
|-0.28
|-0.69
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.87
|1.27
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.87
|1.27
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.86
|3.86
|3.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.44
|3.29
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|-7.44
|3.29
|5.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.44
|3.29
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|-7.44
|3.29
|5.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am