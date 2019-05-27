Jay Ushin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore, down 25.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore in March 2019 down 25.6% from Rs. 232.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 down 27.16% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019 up 33.92% from Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2018.

Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2018.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 345.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.67% over the last 12 months.