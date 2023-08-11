English
    Jay Ushin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore, down 13.11% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Ushin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.29 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 186.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2023 down 18.77% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022.

    Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.77 in June 2022.

    Jay Ushin shares closed at 800.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 76.93% over the last 12 months.

    Jay Ushin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.29173.61186.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.29173.61186.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.53139.50148.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.750.081.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6914.6515.67
    Depreciation2.303.024.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6212.6012.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.413.764.23
    Other Income3.684.403.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.098.167.55
    Interest3.374.062.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.714.104.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.714.104.95
    Tax1.011.211.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.712.893.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.712.893.77
    Equity Share Capital3.863.863.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.007.489.77
    Diluted EPS7.007.489.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.007.489.77
    Diluted EPS7.007.489.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jay Ushin #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

