Jay Ushin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.77 crore, up 39.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.77 crore in June 2022 up 39.96% from Rs. 133.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022 up 151.05% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022 up 27.17% from Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2021.

Jay Ushin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in June 2021.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 431.15 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.28% over the last 12 months.