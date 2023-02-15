Jay Ushin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 159.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.01% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.