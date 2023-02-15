English
    Jay Ushin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Ushin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 159.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.01% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

    Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.68 in December 2021.

    Jay Ushin shares closed at 730.90 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.70% returns over the last 6 months and 62.78% over the last 12 months.

    Jay Ushin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.33203.12159.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.33203.12159.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.44163.92126.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.75-1.14-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4317.6716.19
    Depreciation3.784.063.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3513.9810.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.094.643.82
    Other Income2.894.074.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.998.718.00
    Interest3.143.453.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.855.264.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.855.264.35
    Tax1.001.471.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.853.793.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.853.793.35
    Equity Share Capital3.863.863.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.389.808.68
    Diluted EPS7.389.808.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.389.808.68
    Diluted EPS7.389.808.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

