Jay Ushin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.91% from Rs. 159.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.01% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

Jay Ushin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.68 in December 2021.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 730.90 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.70% returns over the last 6 months and 62.78% over the last 12 months.