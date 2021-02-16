Jay Ushin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.49 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.49 crore in December 2020 up 18.8% from Rs. 157.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2020 up 488.95% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2020 up 36.01% from Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2019.

Jay Ushin EPS has increased to Rs. 19.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2019.

Jay Ushin shares closed at 525.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and 5.42% over the last 12 months.