Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 467.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in September 2022 up 156.25% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 197.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.

Jay Bharat Maruti
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 581.24 554.33 467.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 581.24 554.33 467.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 468.36 451.07 369.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.26 -12.11 -1.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.48 44.60 38.96
Depreciation 20.28 19.61 17.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.47 31.67 28.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.92 19.49 13.93
Other Income 0.62 0.15 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.54 19.64 14.09
Interest 9.53 8.21 8.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.01 11.43 5.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.01 11.43 5.60
Tax 5.11 3.71 2.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.91 7.72 3.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.91 7.72 3.48
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.18 0.80
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.18 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.18 0.80
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.18 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
