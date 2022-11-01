Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 467.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in September 2022 up 156.25% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 197.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.