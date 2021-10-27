Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.55 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.55 crore in September 2021 up 19.32% from Rs. 391.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021 down 61.61% from Rs. 9.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021 down 16.14% from Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2020.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2020.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 196.85 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.09% returns over the last 6 months and 79.89% over the last 12 months.