Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 391.83 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.83 crore in September 2020 down 4.66% from Rs. 410.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in September 2020 up 168.21% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2020 up 26.76% from Rs. 30.16 crore in September 2019.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2019.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 229.15 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.33% returns over the last 6 months and 7.15% over the last 12 months.