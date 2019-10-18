Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 410.97 crore, down 25.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.97 crore in September 2019 down 25.24% from Rs. 549.75 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019 down 79.43% from Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.16 crore in September 2019 down 38.47% from Rs. 49.02 crore in September 2018.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.58 in September 2018.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 196.25 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.65% returns over the last 6 months and -37.42% over the last 12 months.