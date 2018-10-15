Jay BharatMarut Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 549.75 crore, up 25.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 549.75 crore in September 2018 up 25.63% from Rs. 437.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2018 down 1.26% from Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.47 crore in September 2018 up 10.79% from Rs. 30.21 crore in September 2017.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.58 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.68 in September 2017.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 302.15 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.54% over the last 12 months.