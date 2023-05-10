Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 673.36 crore, down 3.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.36 crore in March 2023 down 3.13% from Rs. 695.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2023 up 2.21% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in March 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2022.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 167.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 23.70% over the last 12 months.