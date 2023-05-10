English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 673.36 crore, down 3.13% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 673.36 crore in March 2023 down 3.13% from Rs. 695.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2023 up 2.21% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.76 crore in March 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2022.

    Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

    Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 167.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 23.70% over the last 12 months.

    Jay Bharat Maruti
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations673.36534.80695.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations673.36534.80695.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials508.65421.97562.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.22-3.433.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.1544.7944.56
    Depreciation20.3119.8619.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9831.8236.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0419.7928.02
    Other Income0.410.100.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4519.8928.16
    Interest9.829.288.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6310.6120.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6310.6120.11
    Tax7.523.986.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.116.6313.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.116.6313.81
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.261.533.19
    Diluted EPS3.261.533.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.261.533.19
    Diluted EPS3.261.533.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jay Bharat Maruti #Jay BharatMarut #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm