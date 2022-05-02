 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.12 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

Net Sales at Rs 695.12 crore in March 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 540.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 58.76 crore in March 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.22 in March 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 156.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 17.04% over the last 12 months.

Jay Bharat Maruti
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 695.12 505.72 540.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 695.12 505.72 540.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 562.60 391.66 412.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.95 4.18 -3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.56 40.65 43.35
Depreciation 19.65 19.48 19.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.33 29.62 30.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.02 20.13 38.54
Other Income 0.13 0.04 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.16 20.17 39.12
Interest 8.05 8.11 7.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.11 12.06 31.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.11 12.06 31.33
Tax 6.31 4.83 11.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.81 7.23 19.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.81 7.23 19.96
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 1.67 9.22
Diluted EPS 3.19 1.67 9.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 1.67 9.22
Diluted EPS 3.19 1.67 9.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jay Bharat Maruti #Jay BharatMarut #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.