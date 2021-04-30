Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 540.98 crore, up 34.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.98 crore in March 2021 up 34.88% from Rs. 401.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2021 up 98% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.76 crore in March 2021 up 54.27% from Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2020.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 9.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2020.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 267.00 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 88.56% over the last 12 months.