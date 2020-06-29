Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 401.08 crore, down 16.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.08 crore in March 2020 down 16.5% from Rs. 480.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2020 down 9.21% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2020 down 15.95% from Rs. 45.32 crore in March 2019.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.13 in March 2019.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 207.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -3.72% over the last 12 months.