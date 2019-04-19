App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jay BharatMarut Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 480.31 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

Net Sales at Rs 480.31 crore in March 2019 down 0.02% from Rs. 480.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2019 down 38.8% from Rs. 18.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.32 crore in March 2019 down 6.09% from Rs. 48.26 crore in March 2018.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.38 in March 2018.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 278.60 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.66% returns over the last 6 months and -42.84% over the last 12 months.

Jay Bharat Maruti
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 480.31 458.01 452.09
Other Operating Income -- -- 28.30
Total Income From Operations 480.31 458.01 480.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.96 355.03 359.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.37 -5.06 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.51 37.65 38.56
Depreciation 17.12 15.05 14.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.95 31.15 34.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.41 24.19 33.99
Other Income 0.80 1.11 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.20 25.30 34.13
Interest 9.83 7.90 6.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.37 17.40 27.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.37 17.40 27.40
Tax 7.27 6.18 9.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.10 11.22 18.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.10 11.22 18.14
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 5.18 8.38
Diluted EPS 5.13 5.18 8.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- 8.38
Diluted EPS 5.13 5.18 8.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 19, 2019 11:40 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jay Bharat Maruti #Jay BharatMarut #Results

