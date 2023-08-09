English
    Jay BharatMarut Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.17 crore, down 3.82% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:Net Sales at Rs 533.17 crore in June 2023 down 3.82% from Rs. 554.33 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2023 down 34.55% from Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.95 crore in June 2023 down 3.31% from Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022.
    Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 322.80 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.12% returns over the last 6 months and 104.50% over the last 12 months.
    Jay Bharat Maruti
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.17673.36554.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.17673.36554.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials421.34508.65451.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.5529.22-12.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.4448.1544.60
    Depreciation21.0820.3119.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5035.9831.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3631.0419.49
    Other Income0.510.410.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8731.4519.64
    Interest9.409.828.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.4721.6311.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.4721.6311.43
    Tax2.427.523.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.0514.117.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.0514.117.72
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.173.261.18
    Diluted EPS1.173.261.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.173.261.18
    Diluted EPS1.173.261.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 09, 2023

