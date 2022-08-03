 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jay BharatMarut Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.33 crore, up 34.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.33 crore in June 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 411.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022 up 160.59% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022 up 27.27% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 174.30 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.

Jay Bharat Maruti
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 554.33 695.12 411.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 554.33 695.12 411.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 451.07 562.60 324.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.11 3.95 -7.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.60 44.56 38.02
Depreciation 19.61 19.65 18.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.67 36.33 25.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.49 28.02 12.36
Other Income 0.15 0.13 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.64 28.16 12.46
Interest 8.21 8.05 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.43 20.11 4.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.43 20.11 4.37
Tax 3.71 6.31 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.72 13.81 2.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.72 13.81 2.96
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.19 0.68
Diluted EPS 1.18 3.19 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.19 0.68
Diluted EPS 1.18 3.19 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
