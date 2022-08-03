Jay BharatMarut Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.33 crore, up 34.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.33 crore in June 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 411.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2022 up 160.59% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022 up 27.27% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 174.30 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.