Jay BharatMarut Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.93 crore in June 2019 down 12.45% from Rs. 505.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2019 down 41.58% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.23 crore in June 2019 down 8.36% from Rs. 42.81 crore in June 2018.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2018.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 186.80 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.36% returns over the last 6 months and -58.37% over the last 12 months.