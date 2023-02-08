 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jay BharatMarut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore in December 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 505.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.75 crore in December 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 534.80 581.24 505.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 534.80 581.24 505.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 421.97 468.36 391.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.43 -10.26 4.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.79 46.48 40.65
Depreciation 19.86 20.28 19.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.82 33.47 29.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.79 22.92 20.13
Other Income 0.10 0.62 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.89 23.54 20.17
Interest 9.28 9.53 8.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.61 14.01 12.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.61 14.01 12.06
Tax 3.98 5.11 4.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.63 8.91 7.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.63 8.91 7.23
Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 2.06 1.67
Diluted EPS 1.53 2.06 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 2.06 1.67
Diluted EPS 1.53 2.06 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited