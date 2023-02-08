Jay BharatMarut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore in December 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 505.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.75 crore in December 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021.