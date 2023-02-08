English
    Jay BharatMarut Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 534.80 crore in December 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 505.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.75 crore in December 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021.

    Jay Bharat Maruti
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations534.80581.24505.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations534.80581.24505.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials421.97468.36391.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.43-10.264.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.7946.4840.65
    Depreciation19.8620.2819.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8233.4729.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7922.9220.13
    Other Income0.100.620.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8923.5420.17
    Interest9.289.538.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.6114.0112.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.6114.0112.06
    Tax3.985.114.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.638.917.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.638.917.23
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.061.67
    Diluted EPS1.532.061.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.061.67
    Diluted EPS1.532.061.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
