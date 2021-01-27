Jay BharatMarut Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 496.03 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.03 crore in December 2020 up 23.17% from Rs. 402.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2020 up 163.1% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2020 up 50.65% from Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2019.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.10 in December 2019.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 244.70 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.