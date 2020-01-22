Jay BharatMarut Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 402.74 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.74 crore in December 2019 down 12.07% from Rs. 458.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2019 down 40.16% from Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2019 down 12.61% from Rs. 40.35 crore in December 2018.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2018.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 260.45 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.21% over the last 12 months.