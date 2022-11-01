Jay BharatMarut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 581.24 554.33 467.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 581.24 554.33 467.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 468.36 451.07 369.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.26 -12.11 -1.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 46.48 44.60 38.96 Depreciation 20.28 19.61 17.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.47 31.67 28.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.92 19.49 13.93 Other Income 0.62 0.15 0.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.54 19.64 14.09 Interest 9.53 8.21 8.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.01 11.43 5.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 14.01 11.43 5.60 Tax 5.13 3.78 2.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.88 7.65 3.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.88 7.65 3.41 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 0.24 0.27 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.97 7.89 3.68 Equity Share Capital 21.65 21.65 21.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 1.52 0.85 Diluted EPS 2.07 1.52 0.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 1.52 0.85 Diluted EPS 2.07 1.52 0.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited