Jay BharatMarut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:
Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 467.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2022 up 143.96% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021.
Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.
|Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 197.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|581.24
|554.33
|467.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|581.24
|554.33
|467.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|468.36
|451.07
|369.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.26
|-12.11
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.48
|44.60
|38.96
|Depreciation
|20.28
|19.61
|17.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.47
|31.67
|28.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.92
|19.49
|13.93
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.54
|19.64
|14.09
|Interest
|9.53
|8.21
|8.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.01
|11.43
|5.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.01
|11.43
|5.60
|Tax
|5.13
|3.78
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.88
|7.65
|3.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.88
|7.65
|3.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|0.24
|0.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.97
|7.89
|3.68
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|1.52
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|1.52
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|1.52
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|1.52
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited