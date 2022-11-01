English
    Jay BharatMarut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jay Bharat Maruti are:

    Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 467.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2022 up 143.96% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021.

    Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.

    Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 197.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 4.84% over the last 12 months.

    Jay Bharat Maruti
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations581.24554.33467.55
    Total Income From Operations581.24554.33467.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials468.36451.07369.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.26-12.11-1.26
    Employees Cost46.4844.6038.96
    Depreciation20.2819.6117.97
    Other Expenses33.4731.6728.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9219.4913.93
    Other Income0.620.150.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5419.6414.09
    Interest9.538.218.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0111.435.60
    P/L Before Tax14.0111.435.60
    Tax5.133.782.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.887.653.41
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.887.653.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.240.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.977.893.68
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.520.85
    Diluted EPS2.071.520.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.520.85
    Diluted EPS2.071.520.85
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    b) Non-encumbered
    Nov 1, 2022