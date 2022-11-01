Jay BharatMarut Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.24 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 467.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2022 up 143.96% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.