Jay BharatMarut Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.12 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.12 crore in March 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 540.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2022 down 30.59% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 58.76 crore in March 2021.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.32 in March 2021.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 156.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 17.04% over the last 12 months.