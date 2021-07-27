Jay BharatMarut Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.55 crore, up 486.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.55 crore in June 2021 up 486.06% from Rs. 70.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2021 up 114.48% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021 up 419.59% from Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2020.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.72 in June 2020.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 221.60 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.03% returns over the last 6 months and 159.64% over the last 12 months.