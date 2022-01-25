Jay BharatMarut Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 505.72 crore, up 1.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.72 crore in December 2021 up 1.95% from Rs. 496.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021 down 58.59% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021 down 25.36% from Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2020.

Jay BharatMarut EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.27 in December 2020.

Jay BharatMarut shares closed at 173.55 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.