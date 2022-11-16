Jattashankar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in September 2022 down 2.93% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.95% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Jattashankar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

Jattashankar shares closed at 18.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)