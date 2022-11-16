English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jattashankar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jattashankar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in September 2022 down 2.93% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.95% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    Jattashankar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

    Jattashankar shares closed at 18.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)

    Jattashankar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.355.604.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.355.604.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.164.003.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.03-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.530.46
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.790.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.240.15
    Other Income0.150.110.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.350.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.430.350.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.430.350.32
    Tax0.020.170.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.170.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.170.27
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.400.62
    Diluted EPS0.940.400.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.400.62
    Diluted EPS0.940.400.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jattashankar #Jattashankar Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am