    Jattashankar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 51.35% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jattashankar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 51.35% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.46% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 85% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    Jattashankar shares closed at 17.61 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months

    Jattashankar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.783.015.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.783.015.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.152.504.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.13-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.340.65
    Depreciation0.060.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.410.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.170.15
    Other Income0.140.190.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.020.34
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.020.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.020.34
    Tax0.110.010.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.010.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.010.19
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.010.43
    Diluted EPS-0.240.010.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.010.43
    Diluted EPS-0.240.010.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jattashankar #Jattashankar Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am