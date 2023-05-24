Jattashankar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 51.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 51.35% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.46% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 85% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Jattashankar shares closed at 17.61 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months