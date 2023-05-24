Jattashankar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 51.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jattashankar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 51.35% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.46% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 85% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Jattashankar shares closed at 17.61 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months
|Jattashankar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|3.01
|5.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|3.01
|5.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.15
|2.50
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.13
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.34
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.41
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.17
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.19
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.34
|Tax
|0.11
|0.01
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.39
|4.39
|4.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.01
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.01
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.01
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.01
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited