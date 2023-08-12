Jattashankar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2023 down 24.49% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 16.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 34.15% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Jattashankar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Jattashankar shares closed at 13.67 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.11% returns over the last 6 months