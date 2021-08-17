Jattashankar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 198.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2021 up 198.44% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 656.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Jattashankar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Jattashankar shares closed at 14.50 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months