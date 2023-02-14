Jattashankar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 40.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jattashankar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 97.61% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Jattashankar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Jattashankar shares closed at 18.50 on November 18, 2022 (BSE)