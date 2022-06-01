 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jatalia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jatalia Global Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022 down 368.04% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 down 370.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Jatalia Global shares closed at 4.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.65% returns over the last 12 months.

Jatalia Global Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations -- -- 0.00
Other Operating Income 0.04 -- 0.04
Total Income From Operations 0.04 -- 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.03 -- 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.98 0.27 1.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.97 -0.28 -1.17
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.97 -0.28 -1.17
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.97 -0.28 -1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.97 -0.28 -1.17
Tax 0.13 -- -0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.10 -0.28 -1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.10 -0.28 -1.09
Equity Share Capital 3.71 3.71 3.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 10.82
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.02 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.02 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.02 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.02 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jatalia Global #Jatalia Global Ventures #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
