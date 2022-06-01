Jatalia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jatalia Global Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022 down 368.04% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 down 370.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.
Jatalia Global shares closed at 4.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.65% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Jatalia Global Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|--
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.98
|0.27
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|-0.28
|-1.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|-0.28
|-1.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.97
|-0.28
|-1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.97
|-0.28
|-1.17
|Tax
|0.13
|--
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.10
|-0.28
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.10
|-0.28
|-1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|3.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|10.82
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.02
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
