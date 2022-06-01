Jatalia Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022 down 368.04% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 down 370.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Jatalia Global shares closed at 4.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.65% returns over the last 12 months.